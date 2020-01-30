Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Sleep Carol Peacefully on 9th January
after a long illness and
of Adwick, aged 70 years.
The beloved wife of Dave, much loved mum of Darren and David and mum-
in-law of Tracey and Joanne, a devoted grandma and great grandma, loving
sister and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 5th February at 11:00am.
Please note family flowers only by request but if desired, donations in
lieu may be made to P.D.S.A.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services, 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
