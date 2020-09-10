Home

Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Carol Wakefield Notice
WAKEFIELD CAROL ANN Peacefully on
6th September 2020
aged 79 years and
of Cusworth.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis.
Much loved mum of Michael and Janine. Loving nanna and great grandma. Carol will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill crematorium on
Thursday 23rd September at 12:40pm. Enquiries to: Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martins Ave, Doncaster, DN5 8HZ TEL: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 10, 2020
