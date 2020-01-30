Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Hanson

Notice Condolences

Catherine Hanson Notice
HANSON CATHERINE
'KITTY' Peacefully on 20th January, in Woodlea Care Home and of Auckley, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jack Hanson, a dear mum of Joan, mum-in-law of Rick, grandma of Richard,
Jo & Ian, also ggkitty to the
great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Woodlea and Orchids Care for their love and support.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 18th February at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
W.E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -