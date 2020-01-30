|
|
|
HANSON CATHERINE
'KITTY' Peacefully on 20th January, in Woodlea Care Home and of Auckley, aged 92 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jack Hanson, a dear mum of Joan, mum-in-law of Rick, grandma of Richard,
Jo & Ian, also ggkitty to the
great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Woodlea and Orchids Care for their love and support.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Tuesday 18th February at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
W.E Pinder & Son.
19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020