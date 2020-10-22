Home

Catherine Lomax

Notice Condolences

Catherine Lomax Notice
Lomax Catherine Passed away peacefully on
12th October 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Terence,
loving mum to Terry and Ray and much loved mother-in-law to Elaine. Cathy was also a devoted nan to Christopher and sister to Bernard; she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 2nd November at 10.40am. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations may be made to Dementia UK, a collection box will be available after the service. Enquires to Coop Funeralcare, 36 Mill St. Armthorpe. 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020
