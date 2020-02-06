|
Sadler Catherine (Kath) Peacefully on 30th January and of Norwith Road, Bessacarr, aged 99 years.
The beloved wife of the late Herbert, dearly loved sister of Mary, George and Esther, devoted aunt of Esther, Kathryn, Paul, David, Martyn, Mark and Jessica and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place at
St. Paul's R.C. church, Cantley on Tuesday 18th February at 12.30 followed by interment at Rossington cemetery. Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in lieu may be made to the memorial garden at The Old Rectory Nursing Home, Armthorpe.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services
01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 6, 2020