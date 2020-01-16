|
RUDD CELIA VESTA Passed away peacefully on
December 22nd in Old Field House
and of Stainforth, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Ronald,
a loving Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma also a dear Sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St Mary's Parish Church Stainforth on Wednesday January 22nd at 11-00am followed by interment in Stainforth Cemetery.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons
Funeral Directors, Fishlake
Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020