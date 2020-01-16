Home

B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Celia Rudd

RUDD CELIA VESTA Passed away peacefully on
December 22nd in Old Field House
and of Stainforth, aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Ronald,
a loving Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma also a dear Sister.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service in St Mary's Parish Church Stainforth on Wednesday January 22nd at 11-00am followed by interment in Stainforth Cemetery.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons
Funeral Directors, Fishlake
Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020
