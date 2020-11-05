|
|
|
Hancock Charles Brian Passed away at
Cedars Care Home, Balby
on Monday 26th October,
aged 85 years.
A wonderful and much-loved
Dad to Amanda, and Grandad
to Finlay and Elodie.
His light will always shine in the world.
The funeral will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th November at 9.20am.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Brian's memory to the Cedars Care Home Residents Fund.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Spring Gardens,
Doncaster 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020