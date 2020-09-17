Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Charles Hodgson Notice
HODGSON Charles Godfrey Passed away peacefully on the
7th September 2020, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of the late
Christine Elaine Hodgson,
a cherished father of Caroline and Julian and a wonderful grandad of Rebecca and Jessica.

The funeral service will take place
at the Church of the good shepherd on Wednesday 23 rd September 2020 at 11:00am, followed by the Committal
at the Rose Hill Crematorium.
This is a private service for
family & friends due to restrictions.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020
