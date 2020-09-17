|
HODGSON Charles Godfrey Passed away peacefully on the
7th September 2020, aged 90 years.
Loving husband of the late
Christine Elaine Hodgson,
a cherished father of Caroline and Julian and a wonderful grandad of Rebecca and Jessica.
The funeral service will take place
at the Church of the good shepherd on Wednesday 23 rd September 2020 at 11:00am, followed by the Committal
at the Rose Hill Crematorium.
This is a private service for
family & friends due to restrictions.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020