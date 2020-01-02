|
Lee Charles William
(Charlie) Passed away unexpectedly on the
7th December 2019 aged 87 years,
A beloved Husband to the late
Brenda, a loving Dad to Kim and
Stuart, also a dear Father in Law to Helen and Mike. A devoted Grandad
to Katherine and Elliot.
Charlie will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 12.20pm.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020