The Co-Operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89 - 90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Christine Dixon Notice
Dixon Christina
'Tina' Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Castle Hill
Hospital on Saturday 25th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved mum to Colin, Paul
and Georgina, also a loving nanna.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 21st
February 2020 at 10:20a.m.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a collection in memory of Tina towards Donmentia.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020
