Christine Moffatt

Christine Moffatt Notice
MOFFATT Christine Ann "Chris" Passed away peacefully in
St. John's Hospice on 3rd September, aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
a much loved mum to Debbie and Alan and a treasured grandmother
to Owen, Edward and William.
The funeral service will take place at
St. John The Baptist Church at Wadworth at 11am on
Wednesday 23rd September, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will be gratefully received for St.John's Hospice.
All enquiries to J. Steadman
01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020
