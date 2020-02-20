|
MANN Clifford Peacefully on 5th February at Rock House Residential Care Home, aged 88 years and of Bessacarr. The beloved husband to the late Vivienne, a much loved father, granpa and great granpa.
Clifford will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 27th February at 12.40pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations may be made in lieu to Alzheimer's UK, a donation box will be provided as you leave the service. Enquiries to W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry Doncaster DN10 6QL Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020