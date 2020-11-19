Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Hanson

Notice Condolences

Colin Hanson Notice
HANSON Colin Passed away peacefully in the
Elm Park Care Home, on the
9th November 2020 aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Joy,
devoted grandad of Jack and Charlie, great grandad of Skyler, and a
much loved brother, uncle
and father in law.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December at 10:30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be made to Dementia UK.
This is a private service for family & friends due to the current pandemic.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -