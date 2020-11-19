|
HANSON Colin Passed away peacefully in the
Elm Park Care Home, on the
9th November 2020 aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Joy,
devoted grandad of Jack and Charlie, great grandad of Skyler, and a
much loved brother, uncle
and father in law.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December at 10:30am.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be made to Dementia UK.
This is a private service for family & friends due to the current pandemic.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020