MORRIS Colin Late of Barnby Dunn.
Passed away peacefully on the 30th October 2020,
aged 65 years.
Cherished Husband and much loved Dad, Grandad, Brother, Uncle and
good friend to many.
His laughter will always be heard.
The funeral will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on the
19th November at 15:00.
Donations in lieu of flowers are welcome to benefit Leeds General Infirmary Heart Research.
Enquiries to Doncaster Municipal Funerals, 01302 354651
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020