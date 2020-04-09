|
Revitt Colin Passed away peacefully
on 1st April, 2020 in
hospital, aged 83 years.
A devoted husband of Sheila and
much loved father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Colin will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a
private burial will take place.
A memorial service and reception will
be arranged at a later date to celebrate
Colin's life to which all will be welcome.
The family would like to thank staff
members on the Acute Medical Unit
and Ward 21 at Doncaster Royal
Infirmary for their exceptional care.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020