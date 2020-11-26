|
VALLANCE CONNIE Peacefully at Cedars Lodge Care Home, Balby on 16th November,
formerly of Bentley, aged 94 years.
The devoted wife of the late Colin,
a very loving mum of Mandy
and a much loved nana of Clare
and great nana of Lucy.
Connie will be very sadly missed
by all her family, and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 8th December at 1pm.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020