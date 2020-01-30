|
Troth Cynthia
(Former teacher at
Park Infant School) Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 12th January 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Bernard and a
devoted Mum and Grandma.
Cynthia was a friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
in St Aiden's Parish Church,
Wheatley Hills on Thursday
13th February at 2.30pm followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, donations will be gratefully accepted for Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020