|
|
|
Ozanne Daniel
'Danny' Passed away peacefully with his
loving family beside him, on the
18th September, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Joan and loving father of Marie and David. Danny was also a dear Fafa, father-in-law, brother, uncle and true and loyal friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
8th October at 2pm followed by funeral service and celebration of life at
The Salvation Army Church, Lakeside, Doncaster. Due to current restrictions invited mourners only please to attend. All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe. 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 1, 2020