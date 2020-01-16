|
Duffy Dave Passed away peacefully
on 3rd January 2020 at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
aged 91 years.
Beloved Husband to Peggy, much
loved Dad to Mick, Father in Law to
Lilian, Grandad to Matthew and his
wife Jessica, Louise and her Husband
Siy and Rachel and her Husband
Martin, Great Grandad to Seth,
Noah, Eli, James, Ava, Charlie and
Beatrice and a Friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel at 10am
followed by interment in Wadworth
Lane Cemetery at 11am.
Flowers are welcome or if you prefer
to make a donation in Dave's memory,
a plate will be available in the Chapel
for the work of Donmentia.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter
Funeral Services, 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020