NEWBY Dave Suddenly and unexpectedly,
at home with Jenny,
in Ealand on August 20th.
CDT teacher in Balby and at
HMP Lindholme and IRC, also known
to many as a motor-cycle instructor.
Current restrictions accord
with his wishes for his funeral
to be as simple as possible.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be
making donations in his memory to the
charities Dave supported:
Mayflower Sanctuary at Bawtry,
Bransby Horses and Shelter.
He went, as he wanted,
with his boots on.
Enquiries please to:
R.Wallace & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors,
27 High St, Crowle, Scunthorpe
DN17 4LD. Tel: 01724 488565
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020