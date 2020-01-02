|
|
|
BENNETT David Of Beckett Road Doncaster.
A much loved and missed husband to Brenda;
a wonderful dad to Ian, Dyan, Christopher and Nigel; A much loved father in law, an adored grandad and great grandad;
and a well-respected neighbour,
colleague and friend.
Funeral service to be held at
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel,
followed by Meadow Burial on
Friday the 10th of January at 2pm.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers
will be gratefully received
by Firefly and Pancreatic Cancer UK.
"God give us strength. Strength to
hold on and strength to let go"
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020