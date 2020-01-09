Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Evans

Notice Condolences

David Evans Notice
Evans David Leslie Of Ennerdale Estate, Wheatley Hills, passed away peacefully in
hospital on 19th December 2019,
aged 91 ½ years.
David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday 14th January at Rose Hill Crematorium.
All friends and family are invited for refreshments after the service.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired, donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation.
A collection plate will be available
after the service.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -