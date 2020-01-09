|
|
|
Evans David Leslie Of Ennerdale Estate, Wheatley Hills, passed away peacefully in
hospital on 19th December 2019,
aged 91 ½ years.
David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service and committal will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday 14th January at Rose Hill Crematorium.
All friends and family are invited for refreshments after the service.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired, donations can be made to the British Heart Foundation.
A collection plate will be available
after the service.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020