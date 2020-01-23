|
Evans David The family and friends of
the late David Evans wish to express
their sincere thanks to all friends and neighbours, for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during
their recent bereavement.
Also for the beautiful cards and donations received for the
British Heart Foundation, which totalled £107.73. Special thanks to Reverend David Goss for a comforting service, to Teesdale Bakers for their lovely catering and to Bridgette and staff at Coop Funeralcare, Armthorpe for their professional services.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020