The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
David Gleadall

David Gleadall Notice
GLEADALL David Anthony
(Tony) Passed away peacefully in hospital
on the 3rd January 2020,
aged 80 years.
A beloved Husband to the late Mary,
a loving Dad to David and Jen,
a dear brother to Anne and
father in law to Jane and Paul.
David will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 30th January 2020
at 2.40pm. At the family's request family flowers only and black
is optional. If desired, donations
can be made in lieu to Ward 16,
Doncaster Royal Infirmary -
a collection plate will be
provided after the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
