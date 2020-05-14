Home

David Harrigan Notice
Harrigan David Died peacefully on
27 April 2020, aged 61.
Beloved father of Gavin and Kelvin, son of Thomas and Pat,
brother of John, Sue, Kev and Jo. Devoted grandad to Megan, Sam and Lydia and a loving uncle.
He will be greatly missed.
A Royal Engineer at heart.
He was Proud, always willing to help others and knew how to have a laugh.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel 01302 342801
email [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 14, 2020
