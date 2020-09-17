Home

David Keal

David Keal Notice
KEAL David Peacefully on
Saturday 5th September 2020, aged 90 of Epworth.
Beloved husband of Helen,
a loved and much loved dad of Suzanne and a dear grandad of Owain.
A private service for family
and friends will be held at the
Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Epworth on Monday 21st September at 1pm, followed by a private committal at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe.
Family flowers only please, donations for the benefit of Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Epworth may be left at the service or sent c/o:
R. Wallace & Son Funeral Directors,
27 High Street, Crowle, Scunthorpe, DN17 4LD Tel:01724 488565
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020
