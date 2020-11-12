Home

POWERED BY

Services
B A Wright & Sons
Oak Vale
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN7 5LP
01302 841296
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee

Notice Condolences

David Lee Notice
LEE David Passed away peacefully on
3rd November and of Barnby Dun
aged 82 years. Dearly beloved
husband of June loving dad of Kevin also a dear grandad, great grandad and brother. He will be so sadly missed. Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November at 3-30pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Cancer Research, a plate provided at Rose Hill. Enq to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -