|
|
|
LEE David Passed away peacefully on
3rd November and of Barnby Dun
aged 82 years. Dearly beloved
husband of June loving dad of Kevin also a dear grandad, great grandad and brother. He will be so sadly missed. Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November at 3-30pm. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for Cancer Research, a plate provided at Rose Hill. Enq to
B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors Fishlake tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020