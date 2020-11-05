|
|
|
Middleton David Charles On 26th October after a long illness and of Armthorpe,
aged 70 years.
The beloved Husband of Ann,
dearly loved Dad of David and
father-in-law of Louise. A devoted grandad of Ella and Elliott, much loved brother-in-law of Clive, Diane and Win and uncle of Josh and a good
friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Thursday 12th November at 1.00 p.m., followed by interment at Guest Lane Cemetery, Warmsworth at 2.00 p.m.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired donations in lieu may be made to St. John's Hospice.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020