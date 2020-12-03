|
PEARSON David Harold Passed away peacefully on
November 24th in hospital and of Adwick-le-Street, aged 76 years.
Beloved Husband of Jacqueline.
Dear Father of Shane and Justin
and also Father-in-Law to Tracey
and Grandad to Shane Jr.
'Dearly loved, always in our hearts.'
David's Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 10th December at
All Saints Church, Woodlands
at 1.15pm, followed by Interment
at Redhouse Cemetery,
Adwick-le-Street, 2.00pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020