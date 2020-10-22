|
SOAR Dennis Suddenly but peacefully
on October 12th at his home in Bessacarr.
Aged 85 Years.
Beloved Husband of Carole,
Father of Deborah and also, a dear Grandad to Thomas, Oliver and Libby.
"Dearly loved, He will be sadly missed"
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th October at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to MacMillan UK.
A collection plate will be available at the Funeral Service.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020