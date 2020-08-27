Home

DOWLING Derek Thomas Peacefully passed away on 17th August 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Eileen, loving dad of Jayne and Simon and a much loved Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at 11.40am. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Benton House Nursing Home, Rossington.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
Edward Street, Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0PH, telephone 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020
