Pascoe Derek Passed away peacefully,
in Doncaster Royal Infirmary, on the 9th March 2020,
aged 68 years.
A much loved Son of the late John and Enid and a dear Brother to Paul and the late Carl. Derek will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Family only to attend the service.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Derek's life.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020
