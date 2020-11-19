|
|
|
CUTTS Donald (Don) Passed away in
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
9th November aged 95 years
and of Armthorpe.
Beloved husband to the late Edith.
A much loved dad to Geraldine and father-in-law to David. A cherished grandad to Sharron and a good friend to many, he will be very sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 24th November at 3pm
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020