|
|
|
MORTON DOREEN MAY
(1.2.1928 - 1.1.2020) Who peacefully passed away after a long illness bravely borne. Loving Mother to Victorine, Brenda and Pauline. Loving Grandma
to Graham and Gary. Loving Nanna
to Jack and Gabrielle.
Doting Mother in law and
best friend to Shaun Evans.
Doreen will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 12:20pm.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martins Ave, York Road,
Doncaster 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020