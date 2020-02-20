Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Simmonite Doreen Peacefully on 2nd February and of Warmsworth (formerly Edlington) aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of Roy, much loved Mam of Lee and Dean and Mum-in-Law of Sandra. A devoted Granny of Megan, a loving sister and good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St. John's Church, Edlington, tomorrow, Friday 21st. February at 1.30 p.m. followed by interment at Edlington Cemetery. Please note family flowers only by request.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020
