SMITH Doreen Formerly of "Smith's Florists"
Passed away peacefully on October 21st in Hospital, after a short illness, aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Gordon.
Dear Mother of Christine and Elaine and also a dear Mother-in-Law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Doreen's Funeral will take place on Friday 6th November at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Wonky Donkey.
A collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020