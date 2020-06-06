Home

TINDALL Doreen
(née Gibson) Of Wheatley Hills, Doncaster,
died on 24th May 2020,
aged 73 years, following a long
battle with cancer.
Beloved wife of Mike and much loved mother/mother in law of Mark, Sharon, Adele, Sharon Marie, John and Glenn and loving nana of Emily, Luke, Jake, Will and Katie.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, mourners are prohibited from attending the service, but a private family cremation will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 4 pm on Wednesday 10 June.
No flowers can be accepted but if you wish to make a donation to
Cancer Research we are sure that will help future sufferers of this painful disease.

Please spare a thought for us at this time but stay at home and stay safe.

All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster.
Tel 01302342801
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2020
