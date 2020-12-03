|
KITCHING Doris May
Of Barnby Dun Peacefully passed away on
16th November 2020, aged 100 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman,
a much loved Mam of Pauline and the
late Norman, also a devoted Nanna and Great Grandma. A very special lady who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at
2.30pm. Family flowers only please.
Any enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020