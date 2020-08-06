|
SINCLAIR Doris (Sally)
(née Lunn) Wife of the late Archie Sinclair, Consultant at DRI, died peacefully at Sandrock House, Bessacarr,
on 30th July 2020 aged 99, a former Doncaster magistrate and lady
captain at Doncaster Golf Club.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and a good friend to many who will miss her company.
A lover of the countryside, she enjoyed its wildlife and flowers, and was a gifted artist and maker of good things.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Email: [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020