Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Sinclair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Sinclair

Notice Condolences

Doris Sinclair Notice
SINCLAIR Doris (Sally)
(née Lunn) Wife of the late Archie Sinclair, Consultant at DRI, died peacefully at Sandrock House, Bessacarr,
on 30th July 2020 aged 99, a former Doncaster magistrate and lady
captain at Doncaster Golf Club.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and a good friend to many who will miss her company.
A lover of the countryside, she enjoyed its wildlife and flowers, and was a gifted artist and maker of good things.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Email: [email protected]
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -