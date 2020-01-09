Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Dorothy Chamberlain

Dorothy Chamberlain Notice
CHAMBERLAIN (Gabbitus)
Topsy (Dorothy) We are sad to announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of Topsy (of Balby, Doncaster) on
30th December 2019, aged 81.
Much loved Wife of
wonderful Husband Roy.
Devoted Mum of Paul and Julie.
Cherished Gran of Daniel, David,
Michael, Laura, John, Fiona, Julian
and Great Grandmother of Lillian.
The funeral service and Committal
will take place at Rose Hill
Crematorium on Friday
24th January 2020 at 2pm.
Flowers are welcome but there
will be a retiring collection for
St John's Hospice, a collection plate
will be available at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
