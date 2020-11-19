Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Custons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Custons

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Custons Notice
CUSTONS Dorothy Sadly passed away after a short illness in Ward 17 at DRI, aged 94.
Wife of the late Arthur John Custons, formerly of Sycamore Grove, Cantley, latterly of Rose House Residential Care Home, Armthorpe.
A mother, mother-in-law,
grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed.
The funeral will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 2.30pm.
The family would like to thank staff
at DRI and Rose House for all
the care given to Dorothy.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be made to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
tel 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -