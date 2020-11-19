|
|
|
CUSTONS Dorothy Sadly passed away after a short illness in Ward 17 at DRI, aged 94.
Wife of the late Arthur John Custons, formerly of Sycamore Grove, Cantley, latterly of Rose House Residential Care Home, Armthorpe.
A mother, mother-in-law,
grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed.
The funeral will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st December 2020 at 2.30pm.
The family would like to thank staff
at DRI and Rose House for all
the care given to Dorothy.
Donations, in lieu of flowers,
may be made to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
tel 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020