ROELICH Dorothy
(Née Lockwood) Passed away peacefully on 8th January 2020
aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Peter Donald. Mother to Glynis and Son-in-Law Kevin, and a cherished Grandma to Mark and Sally, and Grandmam to Peter
and Isabella.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 2:20pm, also after at Balby Bridge Club, Roberts Road, Balby. Family flowers only please however donations in lieu of flowers may be given to "The hospice". Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors of 80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster, DN4 0NW. 01302 858888.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020