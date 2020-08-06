|
|
|
Thompson Dorothy In memory of Dorothy,
of Kirk Sandall, previously of Edenthorpe and Barnby Dun
who sadly passed away on the
16th July 2020 in her 92nd year.
Wife of the late David Neville Thompson. Deeply missed by her daughters Elizabeth and Caroline,
her daughter-in-law Sharon,
her son-in-law Peter, grandsons
Kelvin, Edward, Richard and Jonathan,
grandaughter Emma-Jane
and great grandson Peter.
Cremation Service was held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
the 5th August 2020.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 6, 2020