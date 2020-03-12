|
|
|
Brattan Douglas (former paddy driver at
Markham Main Colliery).
Passed away peacefully on
1st March 2020, late of Armthorpe, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Marjorie and loving father of Joe, Russ and the late Andy.
Doug was also a much loved,
father-in-law of Tina and Dave, grandfather, great grandfather
and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Thursday 19th March at 10am.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research, a collection box will be available after the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster, 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020