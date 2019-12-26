|
BULLOCK Douglas
(Doug) Passed away peacefully at DRI on
16th December aged 87, with his daughter and partner by his side. Loving brother to Willis and Alan.
He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Wednesday 8th January followed by refreshments at The Labour Club in
Rossington, all are welcome.
Family flowers only by request please,
donations can be made on the day after the service to DonMentia.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Edward St, Rossington.
Telephone 01302 867902
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 26, 2019