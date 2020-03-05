|
MORLEY Douglas Henry Passed away peacefully
at Hull Royal Infirmary
on 21st February 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of Beryl,
much loved father of Jayne and in-law Malcolm, cherished grandfather of David and Louise and in-laws Ange and Iain, loving great grandad to Jonathan.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at Haltemprice Crematorium, Hull
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only
please but donations welcome for
the Heart Foundation.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020