TAYLOR Dundee Roydon
Seymoure
In memory of
my Dad, dear husband and
amazing grandad.

Taken away from us on
24th December 2008.

It has been eleven years since you were taken away from us.

Nothing is the same anymore,
In fact it will never be the same,
It is as if we are waiting for you
To come back home Dad.

Love you and miss you loads,
Diane, Ashton, Lianne, AJ,
Alicia and Jasmine.

DUNDEE ROYDON SEYMOURE
TAYLOR
Remembered forever and always
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 26, 2019
