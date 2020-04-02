|
|
|
Clarke (nee Parry)
Edna Passed away peacefully on the
21st March 2020, aged 91 years,
late of Dunscroft.
Beloved wife of the late Laurence, loving mother to Dennis, Jennie, Alan and the late Jem. Edna was a much loved mother-in-law, nanna and
great nanna and will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Due to the present unusual
conditions only immediate family
will attend a committal.
A memorial will be held later in the
year when the situation has improved to celebrate her life.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 2, 2020