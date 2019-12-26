|
|
|
Parks Edna Florence Passed away peacefully on
12th December 2019, aged 95 years.
Devoted wife to the late James,
loving mother to James and the
late George and dear aunt to Trevor. Edna will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal
will take place at 11:40am
on Monday 6th January at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
by request but if desired
donations may be made to the
British Heart Foundation, a collection plate will be available after the service.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe,
Doncaster, 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 26, 2019